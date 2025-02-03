Forgot password
Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in Cobra Kai. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025
Cobra Kai’s Final Season 6 Trailer Delivers What We’ve All Been Waiting For

Published: Feb 3, 2025 01:12 pm

Cobra Kai, as the new trailer for the third part of the final season shows, is a series built on nostalgia, but there is one bit of nostalgia that the series has steadfastly avoided until this very moment. No, it isn’t Hillary Swan (yet), but it is the next best thing.

That’s right, the seminal ’80s hit from the original movie “You’re the Best” by Joe Esposito has finally made its way to us. After six seasons and plenty of moments where the iconic music could have kicked in, we’ve finally got it in the finale. In fact, returning to the original seems to be a theme here, as the series returns from the chaotic world championship in Brazil to the All Valley contest that started it all. Plus, Daniel (Ralph Maccio) and Johnny (William Zabka) finally return to those stumps on the beach, ready to regain the crane kick and lead Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai to victory.

The trailer teases even more absurd karate fighting, and things going way too far in the best ways possible, even leading into a celebratory montage run that fills the streets. If Cobra Kai does anything right, it’s using ’80s tropes to make great television, and this final season looks so full of them that it’s about to burst. For those who haven’t tuned into the series, which started as a YouTube Original, don’t miss out. This is some of the most fun and surprisingly well-done storytelling going right now, and catching up shouldn’t be that big a problem.

Plus, once you do, you’ll be all set for the new Karate Kid movie, Karate Kid: Legends, which is somehow bringing together the original franchise and the Jackie Chan film from 2010.

Netflix will drop Season 6 Part 3 of Cobra Kai on February 13.

Cobra Kai
