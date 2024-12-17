Is Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid: Legends?

Karate Kid is back! No, not Cobra Kai, though Season 6 is still underway. There’s a Karate Kid movie, dubbed Karate Kid: Legends, uniting Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso with Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han. But will Cobra Kai‘s Johnny Lawrence appear in Karate Kid: Legends?

Will We See Johnny Lawrence in Karate Kid: Legends?

It’s unlikely we will see Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, in Karate Kid: Legends. And even if he does put in an appearance, it’ll likely be nothing more than a brief cameo. The biggest clue is that Karate Kid: Legends‘ trailer focuses on the team of Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso, as they train a student (played by Ben Wang).

The film also looks set to take place in China, where Mr. Han hails from and where 2010’s The Karate Kid took place. You can expect Daniel and Mr Han to have differing opinions on how to best train Wang’s character. No doubt the pair will also get to show off their karate skills, too. There was a scene in 2010’s The Karate Kid where Jackie Chan kicked the “evil” trainer’s butt, but that was cut, presumably because it risked eclipsing the victory of his then-student Dre Parker (Jaden Smith).

Simply put, there’s not really room for Johnny Lawrence, and while he’s one of the highlights of Cobra Kai, any attempt to shoehorn him in would risk ruining the dynamic of the movie.

How Will Cobra Kai Connect to Karate Kid: Legends?

Johnny Lawrence aside, you shouldn’t expect any other characters from Cobra Kai to feature in Karate Kid: Legends. The movie is set for a May 2025 release, months after the final part of Cobra Kai‘s Season 6, its last season, will have aired. Martin Kove, who plays the villainous John Reese, has already confirmed he won’t be in the movie.

“None of us were invited to come and play. When they don’t invite me, it’s okay, because I know why: They’re inviting trouble,” he explained. That sounds slightly sinister, but it’s confirmation he’s not involved.

What Cobra Kai does do, what all six seasons have done, is get Daniel LaRusso to a place where he is the teacher Ben Wang’s character needs. Season 6 has seriously shaken things up for LaRusso, and the series as a whole has been a learning journey for the character.

He’s gone from just teaching as Mr. Miyagi would have to a more flexible mentor and recognizing his own flaws. He’s even learned from his partnership with Johnny Lawrence and former foe Chozen Toguchi.

So, you can expect him to make references to his American students, and may even mention Johnny Lawrence, but William Zabka’s character will, at best, have the briefest of cameos in Karate Kid: Legends.

