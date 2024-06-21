Complete Delicious in Dungeon Episode List

Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi in Japan) has just recently finished airing its 24-episode first season. While you wait for the Netflix original Anime to release a Season 2, here is the complete episode list for the Delicious in Dungeon anime.

Recommended Videos

Every Delicious in Dungeon Episode, Listed

Delicious in Dungeon centers around Dungeon Explorer and Monster Connisuer Laios, who, along with his Dungeon Crawling Party, seek to save his sister Falin, who had teleported them out of the dungeon before she got eaten by a Red Dragon. The first half of the season deals with trying to find and defeat the red dragon, while the second half deals with the consequences of that endeavor. Here is the full list of episodes of Delicious in Dungeon:

Episode 1: Hot Pot/Tart

Episode 2: Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage

Episode 3: Living Armor

Episode 4: Stewed Cabbage/Orcs

Episode 5: Snacks/Sorbet

Episode 6: Court Cuisine/Boiled in Salt Water

Episode 7: Kelpie/Porridge/Broiled with Sauce

Episode 8: Raspberries/Grilled Meat

Episode 9: Tentacles/Stew

Episode 10: Giant Frogs/Aboveground

Episode 11: Red Dragon I

Episode 12: Red Dragon II

Episode 13: Red Dragon III/Good Medicine

Episode 14: Sea Serpent

Episode 15: Dryad/Cockatrice

Episode 16: Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake

Episode 17: Harpy/Chimera

Episode 18: Shapeshifter

Episode 19: Hag/Nightmare

Episode 20: Ice Golem/Barometz

Episode 21: Egg/The Golden Country

Episode 22: Griffin/Familiars

Episode 23: Griffin Soup/Dumplings -1-

Episode 24: Dumplings -2-/Bacon and Eggs

Related: All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi)

Delicious in Dungeon has already been renewed for a second season over at Netflix, so you can expect even more episodes and hopefully watch the journey of Laios and his party unfold in even further depths of the dungeon. With plenty of delicious monster food, of course.

And that is the Delicious in Dungeon Complete episode list.

Delicious in Dungeon is available to stream on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy