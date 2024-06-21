This image is part of an article about whether there will be a Dungeon Meshi Season 2.
Complete Delicious in Dungeon Episode List

Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi in Japan) has just recently finished airing its 24-episode first season. While you wait for the Netflix original Anime to release a Season 2, here is the complete episode list for the Delicious in Dungeon anime.

Every Delicious in Dungeon Episode, Listed

Laios and his party in the Dungeon Meshi Anime. This image is part of an article about the complete Delicious in Dungeon episode list.

Delicious in Dungeon centers around Dungeon Explorer and Monster Connisuer Laios, who, along with his Dungeon Crawling Party, seek to save his sister Falin, who had teleported them out of the dungeon before she got eaten by a Red Dragon. The first half of the season deals with trying to find and defeat the red dragon, while the second half deals with the consequences of that endeavor. Here is the full list of episodes of Delicious in Dungeon:

  • Episode 1: Hot Pot/Tart
  • Episode 2: Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage
  • Episode 3: Living Armor
  • Episode 4: Stewed Cabbage/Orcs
  • Episode 5: Snacks/Sorbet
  • Episode 6: Court Cuisine/Boiled in Salt Water
  • Episode 7: Kelpie/Porridge/Broiled with Sauce
  • Episode 8: Raspberries/Grilled Meat
  • Episode 9: Tentacles/Stew
  • Episode 10: Giant Frogs/Aboveground
  • Episode 11: Red Dragon I
  • Episode 12: Red Dragon II
  • Episode 13: Red Dragon III/Good Medicine
  • Episode 14: Sea Serpent
  • Episode 15: Dryad/Cockatrice
  • Episode 16: Cleaners/Dried with Sweet Sake
  • Episode 17: Harpy/Chimera
  • Episode 18: Shapeshifter
  • Episode 19: Hag/Nightmare
  • Episode 20: Ice Golem/Barometz
  • Episode 21: Egg/The Golden Country
  • Episode 22: Griffin/Familiars
  • Episode 23: Griffin Soup/Dumplings -1-
  • Episode 24: Dumplings -2-/Bacon and Eggs

Delicious in Dungeon has already been renewed for a second season over at Netflix, so you can expect even more episodes and hopefully watch the journey of Laios and his party unfold in even further depths of the dungeon. With plenty of delicious monster food, of course.

And that is the Delicious in Dungeon Complete episode list.

Delicious in Dungeon is available to stream on Netflix.

