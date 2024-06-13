Delicious in Dungeon Fans Rejoice, Second Season Is on Its Way

Delicious in Dungeon has taken anime-lovers by the heartstrings with its story of food, grief, and friendship. And with the final episode of Delicious in Dungeon, “Episode 24: Dumplings-2-/Bacon and Eggs,” premiering today, fans all have one question on their tongues. Will Delicious in Dungeon be getting a second season?

And the answer is a resounding yes! The official Delicious in Dungeon twitter account has confirmed that season 2 will be coming and that it’s currently in production.

🐲 DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON SEASON 2 🐲



🔥 Now in production! We want to thank you for supporting #DeliciousinDungeon!



🍴 Please continue to support the series and share your love for the series! pic.twitter.com/OtvyulNFGD — Delicious in Dungeon – Official (@dun_meshi_en) June 13, 2024

We’ve calculated how many more episodes we’d need to see the entirety of Delicious in Dungeon’s 97 chapters. With episode 24 being a faithful recreation of chapter 52, we know that we’ll need just one more cour, or season, to see Delicious in Dungeon to its very end.

Heartbreakingly, we don’t know when the season 2 release date for Delicious in Dungeon will be. But fans will probably have to wait several months before a new episode appears on Netflix. Until then, the only thing we have to tide us over is a trailer published by KADOKAWAanime on YouTube, which shows the various meals the companions ate throughout the series.

But at the end of the trailer, we do get a glimpse of a future episode. In this brief clip, we see the gang confronting Thistle, who’s surrounded by monsters. Including griffins, a massive, Eastern-style dragon, and what’s possibly a Yamata no Orochi.

Thistle states, “If you want to kill and eat dragons that badly… I’ll give you plenty of them!!” You can read this translation yourself by turning closed caption on in the player if you can’t speak Japanese.

We’ll have to wait to see how that threat plays out. But if you love Thistle’s voice, you might be surprised to see who there voice actor is and who else they voice in the series

Delicious in Dungeon is available now on Netflix.

