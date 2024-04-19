Want a complete My Hero Academia filler list so that you can just watch the good stuff? A lot of Shonen anime have a reputation for stuffing their shows with filler episodes, beach episodes, recaps, random side stories, and more. So, to avoid that, let’s dive into our list.

Complete My Hero Academia Filler List

My Hero Academia actually does a pretty good job of translating the manga into a show without needing a lot of filler. In fact, we’d argue that the anime does a better job of pacing things than the manga, and we’re really hoping that continues because some of the more recent arcs would make a snail want to hurry up. With that in mind, there are basically only six filler episodes.

If you’re trying to avoid the nonsense, you can skip episodes 39, 58, 64, 89, and 104. Also, skip any 0.5 episodes, as those tend to be flashbacks. That’s actually five episodes, not six, so let’s get into the sixth one, as it’s a slightly special case. From a manga perspective, episode 32 is also not actually canon. But while it can be regarded as filler, it does provide some worthwhile information about some of the characters in the show.

Episode 32, “Everyone’s Internships,” focuses on the non-Deku characters a bit more and provides a bit of background into the training they do while on their internships. It’s a solid episode, and while it’s not technically part of the story, it is referenced a little later on, so we still think it’s worth watching. You can absolutely choose not to, but it’ll do you no harm.

And that’s the complete My Hero Academia filler list. Just be thankful you’re not here reading about Naruto or Boruto because the article would be longer than One Piece.

My Hero Academia is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

