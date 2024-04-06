Category:
ConcernedApe Confirms 1.6 Console & Mobile Update for Stardew Valley Is Still In Progress

Alyssa Payne
Published: Apr 6, 2024 05:01 pm
For many Stardew Valley fans, the massive 1.6 Stardew update has revitalized the beloved farming sim in ways the community didn’t expect, ushering in a new farm type, a heap of new decor, and more. Console and mobile players have been waiting patiently to join the 1.6 party, but according to Stardew and Haunted Chocolatier creator ConcernedApe, the patch is still on its way.

As Hollow Knight fans know all too well, some news is better than no news. ConcernedApe took to X on Saturday morning to share that the 1.6 update is still in progress for console and mobile. Currently, there’s no release date yet, but he confirmed that significant updates would be shared. This leaves Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation, Android, and iOS players to wait a bit longer.

The community has traditionally been understanding of Stardew delays in the past, and that’s still the case with 1.6. Many players have noted that they’re excited to try out the new update on console and appreciate ConcernedApe’s hard work. Others commended the Haunted Chocolatier dev on consistently providing excellent communication and are actually relieved they have more time to perfect their 1.5 farm.

In the meantime, players can enjoy some of the new ways the PC community has decided to mess with Pierre or prep ahead of time for the best Meadowlands farm strategy.

Stardew Valley
