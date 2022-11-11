Just as 505 Games helped Remedy Entertainment co-publish and co-develop the original Control, the companies have now confirmed they will be doing the same for the sequel. Remedy announced on its website today that Control 2 is headed to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, and it will be built on Remedy’s proprietary Northlight engine. The game was formerly known as Codename Heron when it was shrouded in secrecy. Remedy will still own the IP, and the sequel’s initial development budget amounts to 50 million euros. Control 2 is only in the concept stage at the moment, though, so don’t expect news on it anytime soon.

Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group / 505 Games, said, “Control is the biggest investment 505 Games has ever made, so it has a special place in our hearts. We are grateful to the whole player community that has made Control such a long-lasting and loved game, and are even more excited to bring out Control 2.” Additionally, a first piece of concept art for Control 2 has been shared:

Remedy Entertainment and collaborations go together as well as peanut butter and chocolate. The company already announced it is teaming up with Rockstar to remake Max Payne 1 & 2. And it is joining forces with 505 Games to make a four-player multiplayer experience within the universe of Control, in addition to the sequel.

I’m excited to see any glimpse of Control 2 in the future. The original game is fascinating and a ton of fun to play, and I hope it crosses over with Alan Wake again.