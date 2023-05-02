Convergence: A League of Legends Story Release Date Pins Action Platformer for May Launch

Developer Double Stallion and publisher Riot Forge have secured a Convergence: A League of Legends Story release date of May 23, 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The release date is right around the corner, with the team publishing an official story trailer to help get fans excited for the action-adventure platformer spinoff’s narrative. Main character Ekko takes the spotlight here as his time-travel abilities see him face to face with his future self. The video has a fair amount of gameplay that shows off its crisp animated art style, but cinematic portions of the footage should be just as intriguing for fans and newcomers to the franchise. You can see Convergence: A League of Legends Story in action in the release date / story trailer below.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story will no doubt take Riot Games’ massive MOBA universe to new places when it launches later this month, but it’s far from the first time the series has taken a step outside of its comfort zone. Several spinoffs have already made their way to the public, including turn-based RPG Ruined King, rhythm runner Hextech Mayhem, and action RPG The Mageseeker. League of Legends players were also treated to the better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be Netflix series spinoff, Arcane, in 2021. Despite its success and killer cliffhanger, that show has yet to receive a second season, though its lead, Jinx, does make a guest appearance in today’s trailer.

Convergence: A League of Legends Story comes to PC and consoles in just a few weeks.