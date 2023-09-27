Counter-Strike 2 Surprise Launches on Steam

Valve has surprise released Counter-Strike 2 on PC via Steam. The shocking launch of one of the most anticipated multiplayer experiences was revealed with a hype-filled trailer.

Steam players who hop online today will notice that the game’s Steam page is already live and waiting for you to start your download. Its shiny new page replaces the spot previously held by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). The sequel is free-to-play, too, so you won’t need to fumble around for your wallet as you sign in to get started. In other words, playing Counter-Strike 2 is as simple as hitting the install button and pressing play. You can see the Counter-Strike 2 launch trailer below.

“For over two decades, Counter-Strike has offered an elite competitive experience, one shaped by millions of players from across the globe,” a description on the game’s Steam page says. “And now the next chapter in the CS story is about to begin. This is Counter-Strike 2.”

Counter-Strike 2 includes all of your CS: GO items, too, while also bringing in upgraded and overhauled maps, dynamic smoke, crisp new visuals, and more. It’s fantastic to see Valve surprising players with a surprise like this, but not everyone was caught off guard by the shadow drop. Last week, the company teased players with a surprise release by simply sending out a social media post that said, “Wat are you doing next Wednesday?” Valve fans knew the launch was just around the corner regardless of the tease, but the previously unannounced launch still makes for a fun moment in the company’s history.

Coutner-Strike 2 was announced in March as the latest entry in Valve’s endlessly popular tactical FPS series. Its new visuals and mechanics were built with the company’s Source 2 engine. While you head over to Steam to start your download, be sure to stay tuned for any and all updates for what Valve has planned for Counter-Strike 2.