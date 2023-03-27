Crime Boss: Rockay City is the video game that came out of nowhere, and it feels like its release date kind of sneaked up out of nowhere too. The game launches tomorrow, and developer Ingame Studios and publisher 505 Games have shared the Crime Boss: Rockay City launch trailer, which showcases a bit of the first-person single-player and co-op shooting action in store. It also reminds us of the totally ’90s star-studded cast it has, including Michael Madsen, Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Danny Trejo, Vanilla Ice, and “the righteous Sheriff Norris,” Chuck Norris.

It’s anyone’s guess if the game is actually good, but at its budget price of $39.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store (and it’s another 20% off if you pre-purchase on EGS), Crime Boss isn’t trying to price-gouge you at least. Upward of four players can steal money, drugs, and/or priceless artifacts together, and there is also a single-player roguelike campaign about Travis Baker (Madsen) carving out his own crime empire via turf war. Meanwhile, Sheriff Norris is looking to bring you to justice (and he also has the ability to make baskets in basketball from orbit, as seen in the launch trailer).

Crime Boss: Rockay City was first revealed at The Game Awards 2023, and ever since, people have just been casually hoping that this oddball game would turn out great. Tomorrow, we will find out. At the least, the Crime Boss: Rockay City launch trailer does its job of grabbing your attention.