CSUF school police investigated a threat email to a teacher to cancel class, but it was actually a joke about not missing a Nintendo Direct - once in a life time event for the good of all humanity

California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) police were called yesterday after an email asked a professor to cancel a class “for the good of humanity” for an ominous “once-in-a-lifetime event” that would be occurring at the same time — that event turned out to be today’s Nintendo Direct showcase.

Yes, this is a very, very goofy story. CSUF Acting Chief of Police Scot Willey released a statement in the middle of the night about the matter (via Gene Park), explaining that detectives had investigated the matter as a potential threat to campus security, but they soon determined that the event occurring at the exact same time and date as the professor’s class was just the February 8 Nintendo Direct. The person who sent the original email (presumed to be a CSUF student) even sent a follow-up email to the professor admitting it was just a “bad joke” about the Direct, but CSUF police are increasing security today anyway out of an abundance of caution.

It sounds like everyone behaved quite rationally in this situation, except the goofy kid who sent this ill-conceived email in the first place. Nonetheless, I sympathize with the individual. No Nintendo enthusiast would want to be stuck in a university class during a Nintendo Direct, but sending a weird joke email to cancel class that can be misinterpreted as a threat and investigated by the police isn’t necessarily the best solution.

