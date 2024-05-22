Daredevil: Who Plays Vanessa Fisk in Born Again?

Daredevil continuation series Born Again is set to reintroduce several AWOL characters to the MCU – including Vanessa Fisk. So, who plays Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again’s Vanessa Fisk Actor, Explained

Ayelet Zurer plays Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again. The Israeli star previously portrayed the character in Born Again‘s precursor, Netflix’s Daredevil series. Zurer wasn’t always slated to return in Daredevil: Born Again, though. Marvel Studios recast the Vanessa Fisk role for Born Again in early 2023, with Better Call Saul’s Sandrine Holt replacing Zurer. The production company didn’t supply a rationale for not inviting Zurer back. For her part, Zurer shared an Instagram story (as reported by Collider) in which she said she was “sad to not take part” in the show.

Zurer’s disappointment proved short-lived, however. In late September 2023, Marvel Studios fired Daredevil: Born Again‘s head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord, and effectively hit reset on the show’s development. Holt was a casualty of this upheaval, quietly exiting Born Again to make room for Zurer by April 2024. Marvel Studios didn’t comment on this casting shake-up at the time – and technically still hasn’t! Fortunately, Daredevil: Born Again set photos surfaced online soon after that captured Zurer on set as Vanessa Fisk, confirming her MCU comeback.

Which Legacy Daredevil Cast Members Are Confirmed for Born Again?

So, Ayelet Zurer is back as Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again – but is she the only familiar face fans can expect to see? Hardly. Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, is on board again, having already appeared as the Man Without Fear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo. Cox’s Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio is also locked in as supervillain (and Zurer’s on-screen husband) Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Like Cox, D’Onofrio previously starred in Echo; he featured in the last two episodes of 2021’s Hawkeye, as well.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s other confirmed, high-profile legacy stars include Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye). Woll, Henson, and Bethel’s involvement is especially noteworthy, as they weren’t initially part of Daredevil: Born Again‘s acting line-up. Like Zurer, the trio only got the call-up following Born Again‘s creative overhaul. Cox has since voiced his support for Woll and Henson’s return in particular, insisting that “Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show” during an Awesome Con 2024 panel appearance.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ in March 2025.

