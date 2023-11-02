NewsVideo Games

Daredevil PS2 Prototype Has Been Shared Online

A Daredevil PS2 prototype has been shared online after it was canceled almost 20 years ago.

A Daredevil video game was in development for PlayStation 2, Xbox, and PC, but was canceled. Now, almost 20 years later, the Daredevil PS2 prototype has been leaked online.

Hidden Palace, a community dedicated to the preservation of retro video game development history, unearthed the project and posted details, screenshots, video, and a prototype of the Daredevil game on their website.

The prototype was dumped by an anonymous developer who worked on the game. The title was developed by 5,000 Ft. Studios and was going to be published by Encore Inc. Frank Miller’s version of Daredevil was going to be used as a basis for the adventure. Sadly, Marvel refused to approve the license because Sony’s recommendations for the title were nothing like the original concept that was pitched.

Players who download the prototype will be treated to at least the first chapter, as the game will likely crash afterward. There are also game-breaking glitches involving collision with walls.

You can see gameplay of the Daredevil PS2 prototype below on YouTube:

It looks like a pretty standard 3D action-adventure title, though the usage of Daredevil’s heightened senses is a nice touch. Here’s hoping Insomniac gets the green light to develop a Daredevil video game after Wolverine. I am sure the talented developers can do the character justice.

