Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Director Teases More About Daredevil Easter Egg

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is jam-packed with references to other Marvel superheroes, but a Daredevil Easter Eggs from the original game has been removed for the sequel. According to Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar, there might be a good reason for its absence.

In Insomniac’s 2018 foray into the Marvel universe, players who traveled to Hell’s Kitchen could find Nelson and Murdock Attorneys at Law, the legal practice owned by Foggy Nelson and Daredevil’s alter ego, Matt Murdock. Their building doesn’t stick out too much, but keen-eyed players looking for the reference can visit the location and take a few pictures if they manage to spot the plaque that sits by its entrance. That plaque is now blank in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, however, with many players questioning why Insomniac would go through the trouble to remove a fun Easter Egg like this.

However, when IGN asked what happened to the Daredevil Easter Egg, Intihar suggested that the team has its reasons for removing the iconic Nelson and Murdock sign in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: “That’s a good question. Stay tuned. Good find though.”

Game theorists are surely already trying to figure out what Intihar’s cryptic comment could be alluding to. The removal of the Nelson and Murdock sign could possibly be the first hint at Daredevil’s debut in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. It would certainly make sense to see the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen show up to help Peter Parker, as he and the web-head have a long history of working together in other Marvel material. Insomniac has used add-on content as a means to introduce more players on the board, too, so if we’re lucky, maybe we’ll get some Daredevil DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It’s far too soon to get our hopes up too high for Daredevil content yet, sadly. However, Intihar’s comments suggest that fans should absolutely keep their eye out for any other Daredevil mentions in the future. When Insomniac is ready to talk more about the future of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll be able to read about it here.