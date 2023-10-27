NewsVideo Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has Surprising Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk Cameos

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features some surprising (and funny) cameos from Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk. The secret Easter Egg castings were revealed by Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As you glide and swing around the streets of New York City as Miles Morales or Peter Parker, you’ll come across a laundry list of missions, collectibles, and activities. One of the earliest side-quests you’ll pick up in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see you taking advantage of Photo Ops for Spidey’s old pal, Robbie Robertson. The pictures you take will feature New York’s best, brightest, and weirdest, and this is exactly where you’ll find the Fillion and Tudyk cameos.

Fillion, who has appeared in projects like Slither and Firefly, and Tudyk, who is best known for his voice work in things like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, don’t appear as sci-fi superheroes or even as themselves. Instead, the two actors can be seen dressed up as bodega cat mascots. They crack jokes back and forth and advertise for a local shop called Teo’s, though they’re not quite evenly dressed. It’s goofy, but the best part is that the whole reason Tudyk and Fillion have cameos in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is because they’re fans of Insomniac’s work.

“One of our writers, Nick Folkman, wrote up a bunch of lines for Nathan and Alan to read,” Intihar said. “They came in on a weekend and went into the VO booth and they vamped for a while. They’re huge fans of the game. I think we brought them in because they wanted to be part of the next game. It’s really cool when you have actors of their stature who get excited about your stuff and want to be in it.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched last week, October 20, for PlayStation 5 (PS5). If you want to see Fillion and Tudyk’s bodega cat cameos, you can watch the video as captured by YouTube user The Starkiller below.

