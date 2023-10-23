Insomniac Suggests Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Would Be ‘Pretty Epic’

Insomniac Games is only a few days removed from the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), but that isn’t stopping it from teasing what might be in store for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. Creative director Bryan Intihar spoke about the potential for a third entry in its superhero saga during an interview on YouTuber Skill Up’s Friends Per Second podcast.

Now that the latest entry has opened up a city of doors for Insomniac, the possibilities for a potential Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 seem nearly endless. When asked what elements the team would be interested in including in another game, Intihar did his best to play coy while still giving fans something to hold onto.

“I think, if [Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales] was our Iron Man, and Spider-Man 2 was like Civil War…where logically do we go from there?” Intihar said after a long pause. “I think it’d be pretty epic.”

Intihar seems to be comparing Insomniac’s Spider-Man run with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) line of films. The series had somewhat humble beginnings with the original Iron Man movie and eventually grew in budget and scale with projects like Captain America: Civil War. Most know that today’s MCU has featured universe-ending battles, with things like Avengers: Endgame bringing in dozens of characters from more than a decade of movies. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 may not be an Endgame or Infinity War-level endeavor, but it sounds like Intihar is at least ready to shoot for the moon.

Related: Let Him Bleed, Burn, and Melt: The Wolverine PS5 Game Should Ditch the Health Bar

It’s important to remember that Insomniac has not confirmed if a third entry in its superhero video game series is in development. However, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of PlayStation’s most popular gaming franchises, and frankly, it’d be shocking if we didn’t see a third game come to life eventually. With the studio hard at work on Wolverine and maybe even a Venom spinoff, the biggest question for now is, “When?” It could be a while before we see what Insomniac is cooking up next, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates while we wait for the team to inevitably announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. Until then, you can see Intihar speak about Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ next chapter at 42:54 in the video below.