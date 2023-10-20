Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Dev Teases Potential Venom Spinoff

Insomniac Games finally unleashed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 (PS5) players everywhere today, but it might have more story to tell when it comes to the webhead’s arch nemesis, Venom.

The studio teased the potential for a Venom spinoff game during a recent interview with Insider. During the conversation, narrative director Jon Paquette was asked about the possibility of an offshoot that focuses on the symbiotic behemoth. In theory, a spinoff like this could operate similarly to the studio’s 2020 PS5 launch title, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, Paquette isn’t ready to commit to such an idea quite yet. Instead, Insomniac is waiting to see how fans react to the character before they start work on what’s next.

“So, here’s what we’re doing,” Paquette said. “We’re focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react. We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?’”

Related: Why Spider-Man 2 (2004) Is One of My Favorite Games – Extra Punctuation

He continued: “We’ll kind of talk about stuff after we’ve all had time to sleep and take vacations.”

While it’s far from a confirmation, it does sound like Insomniac is willing to listen to what its fans think after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been out in the wild for long enough. If players gravitate toward Venom’s story, or perhaps if they would like it to be fleshed out further, who knows? Maybe one day we’ll be swinging through the streets of New York City in our very own Venom spinoff game.

“I want this to be one of the best Venom stories you’ve ever experienced,” Paquette said elsewhere in the interview.

Insomniac put in the work to make sure Venom’s debut in this version of the video game universe was special. The hulking symbiote creature has taken the spotlight in more than a few of the sequel’s trailers. Even the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition packs in 19 inches of the guy, and with the legendary Tony Todd voicing the character, it’s clear the studio wanted the iconic villain’s presence to be felt. However, it’s probably best not to get your hopes up too high, so until Insomniac is ready to announce a Venom spinoff game, be sure to stay tuned for updates.