Marvel's Spider-Man 2 introduces Venom and if you're a horror fan, his full-on Venom voice might sound a little familiar.

Here’s the Horror Icon Who Voices Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Venom is voiced by actor Tony Toddm who you likely know. He’s an actor who’s perhaps best known for playing the Candyman (the Daniel Robitaille incarnation) in all four Candyman films. He also appeared in the Final Destination series, but to me he’ll always be Ben in Tom Savini’s Night of the Living Dead.

It’s not the first time he’s been in a video game either. He’s the voice of the Vortigaunts in Half Life 2: Episode 2 and Half Life: Alyx.

Todd played Worf’s brother Kurn in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and he’s also portrayed the character in several games.

He’s played a supervillain before, too. He was Darkseid in a couple of animated Justice League movies. And while he’s known for doing horror (he received a Fangoria Lifetime Chainsaw Award) he’s had plenty of other roles too. He even got to play Dracula in an audio adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Todd absolutely nails the voice of Venom. His voice is nearly as recognisable as that of Shohreh Aghdashloo, who recently appeared in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Todd absolutely nails the voice of Venom.

