All Voice Actors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features one very distinctive voice indeed, but just who else has lent their performance to this action stealth game? If you want to know who are all voice actors in AC Mirage, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s AC Mirage’s Voice Cast List

Even if you don’t know her name off by heart, you’ll absolutely recognise the voice of Shohreh Aghdashloo. Here she plays Roshan, protagonist Basim’s Assassin mentor.

You’ll have seen and heard her in plenty of other of other things. Amongst her roles have been UN Secretary General Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse and Admiral Shala’Raan vas Tonbay in the Mass Effect series. She also played an older version of Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Carlo Rota was Basim in Valhalla but in Mirage he’s played by Lee Majdoub. It’s a sensible piece of casting, since Majdoub nails his performance as a younger Basim.

Given time, he could become more famous for this role than for being Agent Stone in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. No, I’m not making that up – Basim is Dr. Robotnik’s bestie. Memet Ali Alabora is Dervis, Basim’s fixer and father figure, and Jan Kamar is Nahal, Basim’s friend since childhood.

As for the rest of the cast, there a whole host of other voice actors, though unlike Baldur’s Gate 3 or Starfield, the game only credits them as “voice talent.” That may be because many of them have multiple roles.

Here’s the cast list in full.

Roshan – Shohreh Aghdashloo

– Shohreh Aghdashloo Nehal – Jan Kamar

– Jan Kamar Basim – Lee Majdoub

– Lee Majdoub Dervis – Memet Ali Alabora

– Memet Ali Alabora Hadya – Sophia Eleni

– Sophia Eleni Al Ibm Mohammed – Aladeen Tawfeek

Other voice actors

Aline Aboujaoude

Elysse Adil

Anousha Alamian

Nezar Alderazi

Waj Ali

Laila Alj

Steve Amazzal

Lara Arabian

Michael Benyaer

Noa Bodner

John Castrounis

Paul Chahidi

Angela Christofilou

Areej Dababna

Basel Daoud

Pasha Ebrahimi

Nabeel El Khafif

Waleed Elgadi

Amir El-Masry

Betsabeh Emran

Souad Faress

Fenia Gianni

Ahmed Hamad

Anas Hamamah

Dana Haqjoo

Phoebe Hu

Ayman Idrees

James Jabbour

Yuvraj Kalsi

Aixa Kay

Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer

Walaa Khawaldeh

Gabbi Kosmidis

Enji Lakod

William Lin

Ming Lo

Jihan Maher-Hemod

Yehya Mahmoudi

Shai Matheson

Ahmed Mesallati

Chimwemwe Miller

Becca Willow Moss

Amir Sam Nakhjaven

July Namir

Jasmine Naziha-Jones

Shiva Negar

Bashar Nijm

Shala Nyx

Chris Pavlo

Hinde Rabbaj

Nayef Rashed

Raad Rawi

Farshid Rokey

Soroush Saeidi

Amro Saleh

Lara Sawalha

Agni Scott

Marlien Shahaf

Melody Shang

Alireza Shojaei

David Sklar

Kwasi Songui

Alex Spencer

Ken Starcevic

Emmanuel Trier

Ben Turner

Aidan Wang

Andres Williams

Zaeyn Yunes

Arielle Zilkha

Those are all the voice actors who feature in AC Mirage.

