All Voice Actors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features one very distinctive voice indeed, but just who else has lent their performance to this action stealth game? If you want to know who are all voice actors in AC Mirage, I’ve got the answer.
Here’s AC Mirage’s Voice Cast List
Even if you don’t know her name off by heart, you’ll absolutely recognise the voice of Shohreh Aghdashloo. Here she plays Roshan, protagonist Basim’s Assassin mentor.
You’ll have seen and heard her in plenty of other of other things. Amongst her roles have been UN Secretary General Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse and Admiral Shala’Raan vas Tonbay in the Mass Effect series. She also played an older version of Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Carlo Rota was Basim in Valhalla but in Mirage he’s played by Lee Majdoub. It’s a sensible piece of casting, since Majdoub nails his performance as a younger Basim.
Given time, he could become more famous for this role than for being Agent Stone in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. No, I’m not making that up – Basim is Dr. Robotnik’s bestie. Memet Ali Alabora is Dervis, Basim’s fixer and father figure, and Jan Kamar is Nahal, Basim’s friend since childhood.
As for the rest of the cast, there a whole host of other voice actors, though unlike Baldur’s Gate 3 or Starfield, the game only credits them as “voice talent.” That may be because many of them have multiple roles.
Here’s the cast list in full.
- Roshan – Shohreh Aghdashloo
- Nehal – Jan Kamar
- Basim – Lee Majdoub
- Dervis – Memet Ali Alabora
- Hadya – Sophia Eleni
- Al Ibm Mohammed – Aladeen Tawfeek
Other voice actors
- Aline Aboujaoude
- Elysse Adil
- Anousha Alamian
- Nezar Alderazi
- Waj Ali
- Laila Alj
- Steve Amazzal
- Lara Arabian
- Michael Benyaer
- Noa Bodner
- John Castrounis
- Paul Chahidi
- Angela Christofilou
- Areej Dababna
- Basel Daoud
- Pasha Ebrahimi
- Nabeel El Khafif
- Waleed Elgadi
- Amir El-Masry
- Betsabeh Emran
- Souad Faress
- Fenia Gianni
- Ahmed Hamad
- Anas Hamamah
- Dana Haqjoo
- Phoebe Hu
- Ayman Idrees
- James Jabbour
- Yuvraj Kalsi
- Aixa Kay
- Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer
- Walaa Khawaldeh
- Gabbi Kosmidis
- Enji Lakod
- William Lin
- Ming Lo
- Jihan Maher-Hemod
- Yehya Mahmoudi
- Shai Matheson
- Ahmed Mesallati
- Chimwemwe Miller
- Becca Willow Moss
- Amir Sam Nakhjaven
- July Namir
- Jasmine Naziha-Jones
- Shiva Negar
- Bashar Nijm
- Shala Nyx
- Chris Pavlo
- Hinde Rabbaj
- Nayef Rashed
- Raad Rawi
- Farshid Rokey
- Soroush Saeidi
- Amro Saleh
- Lara Sawalha
- Agni Scott
- Marlien Shahaf
- Melody Shang
- Alireza Shojaei
- David Sklar
- Kwasi Songui
- Alex Spencer
- Ken Starcevic
- Emmanuel Trier
- Ben Turner
- Aidan Wang
- Andres Williams
- Zaeyn Yunes
- Arielle Zilkha
Those are all the voice actors who feature in AC Mirage.
