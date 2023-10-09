How to Get Past Barred & Blocked Doors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

During your time playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage), you’ll come across tons of chests that look like they’re full of loot. The only probably is that they’re stuck behind a locked door or gate. In this guide we’ll be covering some tips you can use to get through these barred and blocked doors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to get that loot.

How to Get Past Blocked Doors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage)

When ever you come across a barred door that looks impossible to get into, don’t worry: There is always a way. Even if it doesn’t seem like there is any visible way to get inside a building with a barred door, there are several key methods you can try to work your way inside. Here are the methods you can use to get the door unlocked:

Check for a window on the opposite side to the door. Many of them will have a window or opening that you should be able to see the other side of the door from. Then all you need to do is use something like a throwing knife to hit the lock. That’ll open it up for you to head back around and claim the loot.

If you’re having trouble spotting any openings at all, one trick you can use is to enter photo mode. In photo mode, you can pass through the locked door and look around the room from the inside. This will usually be the most efficient way to spot a well hidden opening.

Sometimes you’ll find the opening at an off angle to where you can throw your knife to hit the lock. These rooms will usually contain an explosive barrel for you to hit instead. They’re usually in range of the lock and the explosion will open up the door.

The last method is for any barred doors in AC Mirage that have no openings. If there aren’t any openings at all, chances are one of the entrances will look like its boarded up with sandbags. Find an explosive barrel nearby, aim it at the bagged up wall and throw it. This will blow open an entrance and you’re free to loot!

Those are the best methods to use to get past the various types of barred doors in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s always frustrating to see a nice box of loot sitting tantalizingly in front of you with no idea how to claim it. Hopefully these tips will help you get some nice schematics and other great loot!

