Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll Designed a Funny New D&D Mechanic

Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll tapped into her love of fantasy languages by crafting a unique Fire Giant baby talk table for her first Dungeons & Dragons adventure, “Saving the Children’s Menu.”

Despite its whimsical premise, the Woll-crafted “Saving the Children’s Menu” is a one-shot adventure designed for tenth level Dungeons & Dragons adventurers. A found family of Fire Giants, complete with a pair of 6-foot-tall toddlers, are at the center of the party’s investigation for the missing ingredients to cook Kender Stumblenoodles. The baby talk table provides prospective Dungeon Masters with a list of common baby words, like toy and mother, written in Fire Giant to aid in role-playing the twins, Flauma and Calor.

Though Woll suspects it’s unlikely for no players in a level 10 adventuring party to understand Giant, she expressed delight in the notion of a Dungeon Master combining her baby talk table with pantomimed performances as the Giant toddlers in order to communicate with players. Woll discussed both the table and her hopes for those running “Saving the Children’s Menu” in a video for D&D Beyond where she gave play-by-play advice on running the cheesemongering one-shot. In both the D&D Beyond video and over social media, Woll expressed excitement over her first Dungeons & Dragons adventure, sharing that it has been a bucket list goal of hers.

Though most audiences were introduced to Woll through her role as Karen Page in Netflix’s Daredevil, the actress has been a major figure in the tabletop roleplaying community for years. Appearing as guest character Twiggy in Critical Role’s Mighty Nein campaign, preforming live in Lord of the Rings Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe alongside Elijah Wood, and contributing to the chaos of Dungeons & Dragons Adventures’ new show Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! rank among Woll’s impressive list of TTRPG credits. The actor has likewise served as Game Master on shows such as Children of Éarte and Relics and Rarities, the latter of which saw her running an adventure for her Daredevil co-star Charlie Cox.

“Saving the Children’s Menu” is currently available in the D&D Beyond marketplace for Dungeon Masters hoping to take a crack at Woll’s Fire Giant baby talk. The one-shot is also included in Heroes’ Feast Flavors of the Multiverse: An Official D&D Cookbook, with both the digital and physical versions of the adventure including an actual recipe for Kender Stumblenoodles.