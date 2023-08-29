Dave Bautista Leads a Revolution in New Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

The newest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 sees Dave Bautista leading a revolution.

In the trailer, which you can see below, Bautista rallies people in the real world to fight, with various people showcasing their skills and abilities. The footage ends with a peek at Mortal Kombat 1‘s gameplay.

Although the trailer really doesn’t show off much of a look at Mortal Kombat 1 itself, I always enjoy seeing Bautista. During his tenure in the WWE, I was a big fan of wrestling, so watching someone I grew up with stanning a video game that I am very much excited to play is neat to me, which is probably what developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Games was going for when they made the ad.

Mortal Kombat 1 is a second reboot for the series and will feature such classic characters as Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero. As I have since the original Mortal Kombat, I will, of course, be playing Sub-Zero until someone online beats me into such incredible submission that I can’t help but acknowledge I’ve become too old to actually get good at fighting games.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on Sept. 19.

