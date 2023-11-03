How to Get the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver

Despite its name, this particular sea creature is both incredibly unique and difficult to track down. Here’s what you need to know if you want to catch the Cookiecutter Shark in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find the Cookiecutter Shark

One of the most valuable fish you can catch in Dave the Diver‘s mid-game, the Cookiecutter Shark is an elusive fish that doesn’t really live up to its name. It’s not especially dangerous like many of the other sharks in the game and it certainly doesn’t look like some kind of basic copy of another other creature. Seriously, its name makes zero sense.

Related: How to Get Moray Eels in Dave the Diver

The Cookiecutter Shark isn’t going to be one of the first fish you catch in Dave the Diver. You’ll have to put a couple of hours into the game first and complete several story missions if you want a shot at snagging it. You’ll have to complete at least the second chapter and upgrade your gear, especially your oxygen tank and diving suit a few times if you want to reach the dark depths within which it hides. Once you’re satisfied that the equipment will be able to withstand the crushing pressure of the ocean, leap into The Blue Hole and begin heading down. You can do this either during the day or at night, the Cookiecutter Shark will spawn at either time.

You’re aiming to reach a depth deeper than 130m since our target is liable to spawn anywhere between there and 250m. It’s a big gap to cover, so I recommend stocking up on some oxygen tanks to make this part a little easier on the lungs. From my personal experience, I commonly found the Cookiecutter Shark at around 180m but that may have just been the luck of the draw.

Tips For Fighting the Cookiecutter Shark

Once you’ve located your fish of choice, you’ll need to capture it. Since the meat is not harvestable and you’ll only be able to take the whole body back to the surface for the restaurant, I’d caution you against using guns. You want the meat to be in the best possible condition especially since it can fetch a great price. Use either a Tier 4 Tranquilizer gun to knock it out or the harpoon to hurt it from range. If you use the latter, look around or an elemental tip before you engage with the beast. Poison and fire tips are usually the best options with the Cookiecutter Shark.

Related: How to Fix the Limestone Cave Not Spawning in Dave the Diver Explained

While I may have said earlier that this particular predator isn’t too much of a hassle, that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down. The Cookiecutter isn’t particularly fast, but its small frame allows it to dodge your shots rather efficiently. It can also take a bite out of Dave, so make sure you’re using the generous space of The Depths to properly avoid it. As with any shark, the further away you can deal damage, the better.

Once you’ve killed the Cookiecutter, you’ll be able to sell it in the restaurant as Cookiecutter Shark Sushi, which sports a price tag of 75 coins and a taste rating of 27, or Deep Fish Tempura which brings in a whopping 395 coins and a taste rating of 140. The choice of dish is obvious, really.