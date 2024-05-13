A graphic displaying the text Reef Rush with two coral pieces off of the sides of the text
Monopoly GO Reef Rush Rewards, Milestones & Tips

Make sure you're ready to hit the waves in this new Monopoly GO tournament.
They say everything is better under the sea, even in the world of Monopoly GO. It’s time for a new tournament, so let’s get ready to rush this reef during the Reef Rush tournament and find out what prizes are waiting for us in Monopoly GO

All Monopoly GO Reef Rush Rewards & Milestones

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available prizes that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Reef Rush tournament, which runs from May 13, 2024, until May 15, 2024. While there isn’t much time to try and claim first place, you’ll want to try and get your hands on as many prizes as possible. Let’s get rolling.

Reef Rush LevelReef Rush PointsReef Rush Rewards
175 Points35 Dice
255 Points10-Minute Rent Frenzy
3140 PointsCash
4180 Points85 Dice
5160 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
6250 Points5-Minute High Roller
7380 Points170 Dice
8450 PointsCash
9420 Points200 Dice
10550 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
11650 PointsCash
12725 PointsPink Sticker Pack
13800 Points350 Dice
14775 PointsCash
15850 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16900 Points350 Dice
171,000 Points15-Minute Cash Frenzy
181,100 PointsCash
191,300 Points500 Dice
201,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
211,800 PointsCash
222,000 PointsCash
232,300 Points900 Dice
24 2,600 Points20-Minute High Roller
253,000 PointsCash
263,300 Points1,200 Dice
273,500 PointsCash
284,000 Points1,400 Dice
295,000 PointsCash
305,500 Points1,800 Dice

With a total of 6,990 earnable Dice, you’ll want to ensure that you’re participating in this tournament as soon as possible. Even if you don’t claim first place, you’ll still get a fair number of excellent rewards and plenty of boosts for your account.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Reef Rush Tournament

Different ways to earn points in Monopoly GO Reef Rush
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to get plenty of points during Monopoly GO‘s Reef Rush Tournament, you’ll want to aim for the following spots:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 8 Points
    • Large – 12 Points
    • Bankrupt – 16 Points

If you’re rolling with a multiplier, you’ll earn even more points. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of dice ready so you can roll with those higher multipliers to get to the top of the leaderboard quickly.

How to Succeed At Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking to get plenty of points quickly, we strongly recommend rolling with either an x10 or x20 Multiplier on your dice rolls. This will ensure that you’re not burning through all of your dice, all while amassing a fair number of points quickly. During both Tournaments and events, the points listed above will be multiplied by your Roll Multiplier.

For example, if you’re using an x10 Multiplier and hit a Bankrupt during a Bank Heist, you’ll earn 160 Points, rather than just 16. This is going to be the fastest and easiest way to ensure that you’re not only getting a great spot on the leaderboard but all of the rewards you deserve.

Now that you’re prepared to take home the victory during the Monopoly GO Reef Rush Tournament, make sure you’re checking out our free dice links page to get your hands on plenty of dice to use during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Read Article All Keepsakes in Hades 2, Listed
Melinoe with her keepsakes in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Keepsakes in Hades 2, Listed
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 13, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Key Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 13, 2024
Read Article Best Familiars in Hades 2
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe leaning down to pet Toula the Cat
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Familiars in Hades 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
