Monopoly GO Reef Rush Rewards, Milestones & Tips

They say everything is better under the sea, even in the world of Monopoly GO. It’s time for a new tournament, so let’s get ready to rush this reef during the Reef Rush tournament and find out what prizes are waiting for us in Monopoly GO.
All Monopoly GO Reef Rush Rewards & Milestones
Below, you’ll find a list of all the available prizes that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Reef Rush tournament, which runs from May 13, 2024, until May 15, 2024. While there isn’t much time to try and claim first place, you’ll want to try and get your hands on as many prizes as possible. Let’s get rolling.
|Reef Rush Level
|Reef Rush Points
|Reef Rush Rewards
|1
|75 Points
|35 Dice
|2
|55 Points
|10-Minute Rent Frenzy
|3
|140 Points
|Cash
|4
|180 Points
|85 Dice
|5
|160 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|6
|250 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|7
|380 Points
|170 Dice
|8
|450 Points
|Cash
|9
|420 Points
|200 Dice
|10
|550 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|
|11
|650 Points
|Cash
|12
|725 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|13
|800 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|775 Points
|Cash
|15
|850 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|16
|900 Points
|350 Dice
|17
|1,000 Points
|15-Minute Cash Frenzy
|18
|1,100 Points
|Cash
|19
|1,300 Points
|500 Dice
|20
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|
|21
|1,800 Points
|Cash
|22
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|23
|2,300 Points
|900 Dice
|24
|2,600 Points
|20-Minute High Roller
|25
|3,000 Points
|Cash
|26
|3,300 Points
|1,200 Dice
|27
|3,500 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,000 Points
|1,400 Dice
|29
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|5,500 Points
|1,800 Dice
With a total of 6,990 earnable Dice, you’ll want to ensure that you’re participating in this tournament as soon as possible. Even if you don’t claim first place, you’ll still get a fair number of excellent rewards and plenty of boosts for your account.
Related: Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?
How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Reef Rush Tournament
If you’re hoping to get plenty of points during Monopoly GO‘s Reef Rush Tournament, you’ll want to aim for the following spots:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 8 Points
- Large – 12 Points
- Bankrupt – 16 Points
Related: How to Add Friends in Monopoly GO
If you’re rolling with a multiplier, you’ll earn even more points. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of dice ready so you can roll with those higher multipliers to get to the top of the leaderboard quickly.
How to Succeed At Reef Rush in Monopoly GO
If you’re looking to get plenty of points quickly, we strongly recommend rolling with either an x10 or x20 Multiplier on your dice rolls. This will ensure that you’re not burning through all of your dice, all while amassing a fair number of points quickly. During both Tournaments and events, the points listed above will be multiplied by your Roll Multiplier.
For example, if you’re using an x10 Multiplier and hit a Bankrupt during a Bank Heist, you’ll earn 160 Points, rather than just 16. This is going to be the fastest and easiest way to ensure that you’re not only getting a great spot on the leaderboard but all of the rewards you deserve.
Now that you’re prepared to take home the victory during the Monopoly GO Reef Rush Tournament, make sure you’re checking out our free dice links page to get your hands on plenty of dice to use during this event.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.