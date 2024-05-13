Monopoly GO Reef Rush Rewards, Milestones & Tips

They say everything is better under the sea, even in the world of Monopoly GO. It’s time for a new tournament, so let’s get ready to rush this reef during the Reef Rush tournament and find out what prizes are waiting for us in Monopoly GO.

All Monopoly GO Reef Rush Rewards & Milestones

Below, you’ll find a list of all the available prizes that you can earn during the Monopoly GO Reef Rush tournament, which runs from May 13, 2024, until May 15, 2024. While there isn’t much time to try and claim first place, you’ll want to try and get your hands on as many prizes as possible. Let’s get rolling.

Reef Rush Level Reef Rush Points Reef Rush Rewards 1 75 Points 35 Dice 2 55 Points 10-Minute Rent Frenzy 3 140 Points Cash 4 180 Points 85 Dice 5 160 Points Green Sticker Pack 6 250 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 380 Points 170 Dice 8 450 Points Cash 9 420 Points 200 Dice 10 550 Points Orange Sticker Pack 11 650 Points Cash 12 725 Points Pink Sticker Pack 13 800 Points 350 Dice 14 775 Points Cash 15 850 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 900 Points 350 Dice 17 1,000 Points 15-Minute Cash Frenzy 18 1,100 Points Cash 19 1,300 Points 500 Dice 20 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 1,800 Points Cash 22 2,000 Points Cash 23 2,300 Points 900 Dice 24 2,600 Points 20-Minute High Roller 25 3,000 Points Cash 26 3,300 Points 1,200 Dice 27 3,500 Points Cash 28 4,000 Points 1,400 Dice 29 5,000 Points Cash 30 5,500 Points 1,800 Dice

With a total of 6,990 earnable Dice, you’ll want to ensure that you’re participating in this tournament as soon as possible. Even if you don’t claim first place, you’ll still get a fair number of excellent rewards and plenty of boosts for your account.

How to Earn Points During the Monopoly GO Reef Rush Tournament

If you’re hoping to get plenty of points during Monopoly GO‘s Reef Rush Tournament, you’ll want to aim for the following spots:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 8 Points Large – 12 Points Bankrupt – 16 Points



If you’re rolling with a multiplier, you’ll earn even more points. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of dice ready so you can roll with those higher multipliers to get to the top of the leaderboard quickly.

How to Succeed At Reef Rush in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking to get plenty of points quickly, we strongly recommend rolling with either an x10 or x20 Multiplier on your dice rolls. This will ensure that you’re not burning through all of your dice, all while amassing a fair number of points quickly. During both Tournaments and events, the points listed above will be multiplied by your Roll Multiplier.

For example, if you’re using an x10 Multiplier and hit a Bankrupt during a Bank Heist, you’ll earn 160 Points, rather than just 16. This is going to be the fastest and easiest way to ensure that you’re not only getting a great spot on the leaderboard but all of the rewards you deserve.

Now that you’re prepared to take home the victory during the Monopoly GO Reef Rush Tournament, make sure you’re checking out our free dice links page to get your hands on plenty of dice to use during this event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

