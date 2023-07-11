The first time you run into a progression roadblock in Dave the Diver will likely not be with the story progression, but in your ability to increase your rank in Cooksta and therefore the effective level of Bancho’s Sushi Restaurant. Bronze tier just requires followers, and Silver tier requires followers and two researched recipes, which is easy. Gold tier is where things get trickier. You’ll need followers at 100 (doable with a few good restaurant dinner services), five researched recipes (easy enough as long as you’re keeping customers happy), and finally a best taste requirement of 125. How to increase your best taste rank is what we’ll be focusing on in this guide, as Dave the Diver is very unclear about it. But once you know, it’s actually quite straightforward.

The Best Strategy for How to Increase Your Best Taste Rank in Dave the Diver

In order to increase your best taste rank in Dave the Diver, which you’ll need to do to unlock new recipes and a ton of upgrades for the Sushi Restaurant overall, all you’ll need to do is find a recipe that you can easily obtain the ingredients for each time you dive. What you’ll want to do is, each time you dive, gather up a whole bunch of one type of fish or sea creature, preferably one that already has a high base taste value (indicated by the icon of the little smiley face licking its lips). After a couple of gathering sessions, when you have to head back to Bancho’s Sushi Restaurant, open up the Recipes tab and select the recipe you’re focusing on. You should have a bunch available to make thanks to your gathering efforts, but what you want to do instead is go ahead and hit the button to enhance the dish.

Enhancing the dish will not only make it worth more gold when selling, but it will also increase the taste value of the dish. With enough enhancements to a dish, you’ll be able to exceed the 125 taste requirement for the gold rating on Cooksta, so just keep gathering and refining until you get your dish to a high enough taste rating. Plus, each time you refine a dish, you’ll get to witness some epic Bancho sushi crafting action cutscenes, which are always cool.

That’s how you can easily increase your best taste rank in Dave the Diver — just pick a dish, keep refining it, and you’ll get it to a high taste rank in no time!

