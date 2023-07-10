There are quite a few menus and sections to get used to around the management sim side of Dave the Diver when you’re managing Bancho’s Sushi Restaurant. One important feature is easy to miss, and if you don’t know that it’s a thing, then you’ll be missing out on vastly improving your cooking and serving capabilities in the restaurant. I’m talking about upgrading your staff. You can pay a bit of gold to vastly improve the stats of your staff and even allow them to unlock new abilities, which really helps things run much more smoothly each time a dinner session comes around! So here is how specifically to upgrade staff in Dave the Diver.

How to Upgrade Staff in Dave the Diver with Some Simple Expenses

When you’re in Bancho’s restaurant, open up the Staff tab and you’ll find the list of staff that you currently have available. Selecting one of these staff members will bring up a menu on the side; halfway down you will find the option to train them. They will have a cost to train, but each time you train them it will massively increase their stats and ability to perform their roles better, which will help you obtain more gold each dinner service.

After the first upgrade, they will be able to be trained again, and on paying for this second training session they will unlock a new ability such as being able to prepare food faster or being able to serve drinks during the service. This is incredibly useful to have on your service staff!

That’s how you can upgrade your staff in Dave the Diver, and you will certainly want to. The increased stats allow them to be much more efficient, and the new abilities such as being able to serve drinks is a godsend when half the restaurant wants a green tea or beer poured at the same time!

For more, check out how to recruit new and better staff in Dave the Diver.