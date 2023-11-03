Where to Find Mjolnir in Dave the Diver

If any video game character was worthy enough to possess the mighty power of Thor himself, it’d be ol’ Dave. Here’s how to find Mjolnir in Dave the Diver.

Mjolnir is easily one of, if not the, best weapon in Dave the Diver. Drawn from Norse mythology, the powerful lightning-infused hammer is trapped at the bottom of the ocean, and only someone with a pure heart and excellent fishing equipment is able to yank it from its prison. Okay, you may not need to worry about the pure heart thing, but the gear is definitely your top priority when it comes to tracking down Mjolnir. It’ll probably be one of the last weapons you actually find, meaning you’ll need to dive incredibly deep if you want a shot at wielding the hammer.

Make sure your diving suit is able to travel to depths of over 500m, otherwise you’ll never be able to find it. You can also make life easier by upgrading your oxygen tank a whole bunch to ensure you don’t have to keep scarpering to track down some air while you’re at the bottom of the ocean.

Now that your equipment is up to snuff, let’s begin the arduous task of locating Mjolnir.

How to Find Mjolnir

Unfortunately, the hunt for Thor’s mystic hammer may take you many attempts. Dave the Diver randomly spawns melee weapons whenever you embark upon an undersea expedition, so it’s entirely possible that Mjolnir may not spawn for you on any given dive. However, there are a few spots that have a higher liklehood of dropping the hammer, and they’re all located in the Glacial Area. In order to unlock this location, you’ll need to have put a decent amount of progress into Dave the Diver, since the Sea People are the ones that give you access to the environment itself.

Once you’re inside the Glacial Area, you should head to the third cave. You can find it at a depth of around 525m. On the outcrop above the aforementioned cave is your best shot at finding Mjolnir. Some players have stated that it can also be located inside the third cave and first cave, with others having even discovered it in the place where you found the missing Beluga whale. In my experience, the third cave yielded the best odds at spawning Mjolnir. If you’ve checked all those locations and the weapon isn’t there, you’re better off trying again on a different dive. The odds that it’s dropped at a different point are incredibly slim.

If you’re lucky enough to stumble upon Mjolnir, you’ll notice the massive chunk of ice that’s growing from the floor; inside is your prize. Note that when you approach the aforementioned block, there won’t be a prompt to interact with it. To crack it open, you’ll need to smack the ice a few times until the top half breaks off, revealing Mjolnir’s handle. Have Dave grab onto it to start a mini-game that’s identical to the one you do with the crowbar. Jostle it about for a bit and eventually the hammer will spring free, calling down a bolt of lightning.

To speak on its stats for a moment, Mjolnir is a devastating melee weapon. It dishes out 20 damage upon a fast hit and 30 on a charged strke. Even better, it has a chain-lightning effect that deals 80% of its damage to a nearby target to a maximum of five times. And if that wasn’t enough, it even has range given that it also comes equipped with the ability to toss it forward similar to the baseball bat. This is also the key to unlocking one of Dave the Diver‘s hidden achievements, “God of Thunder.” If you want the satisfaction of accomplishing said goal, you’ll need to use Mjolnir to kill any fish. How you do that is up to you but I strongly recommend throwing it to make it easy on yourself.

Now that you have Mjolnir in your hands, enjoy it while it lasts. You’ll need to go scrounging for it all over again once you retreat to the surface. Probably for the best though, one has to imagine there’s a reason it was frozen to the bottom of the ocean.