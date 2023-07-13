How to Get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver

There are a bunch of different weapons and tools with several different upgrade paths and variations that you can obtain playing Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver. All of the various weapons and their upgrades have their uses, but some can be very impactful, especially for gathering fish efficiently. One of the best weapons you can upgrade is the Small Net Gun, as the upgrade path for this weapon is the key to getting a Steel Net Gun, one of the most useful means of gathering fish in Dave the Diver. So here is how exactly to get a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver.

How to Get the Steel Net Gun by Upgrading the Small Net Gun in Dave the Diver

In order to unlock the blueprint for the Steel Net Gun, you’ll need to use the Small Net Gun a few times when you get it from the weapon caches. After that, you’ll need to craft it in the Weapon Store and also proceed to upgrade it through the weapon upgrade path to a Medium Net Gun, then to a Large Net Gun, and finally to a Steel Net Gun.

If you have a tuna event where dishes made with tuna sell for substantially more gold than usual, then you’ll want to gather as much tuna as possible, but it can be limiting having to wait for the Steel Net Traps to become available in the store to use to capture the tuna. Enter the Steel Net Gun, capable of being used multiple times and refillable with ammo deposits. You’ll be able to capture tons of tuna. Just make sure you upgrade your salvage drone to be able to do multiple extractions of the large fish as well.

That’s how you can get yourself a Steel Net Gun in Dave the Diver to use on gathering tons of fish at once and enabling you to tackle the big fish with a regular weapon!