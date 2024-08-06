Dead by Daylight’s Castlevania DLC Finally Has a Release Date, Details

Dead by Daylight is killing it with crossovers lately. Even more are on the way, as extra details and a release date have been revealed for the Dead by Daylight collaboration with Castlevania.

Have a look at the official trailer for the expansion below:

There will be a new Killer, Dracula, as well as one of the best Belmonts as a new Survivor, Trevor Belmont. The update will be available on August 27. Players can try these characters out early on today via the Steam public test build.

Gameplay details for the Dead by Daylight x Castlevania crossover were also made public via the game’s developer, Behaviour Interactive. When Dracula is the featured Killer in a Trial with an Original Map, his castle will appear in the background. Dracula will be the first shapeshifting Killer, who can transform into the Vampire, Bat, and Wolf. The Vampire can conjure fire, the Bat has speedy traversal, and the Wolf will hunt its prey relentlessly.

Creative Director, Dave Richard, talked about Dracula’s capabilities, saying, “We wanted to create a fluidity in the way players can have Dracula change between his different forms and have it feel seamless. When I first played Symphony of the Night – which is one of my favorite games of all time – having vampiric powers like these was absolutely amazing. Being able to put players in the shoes of The Dark Lord in Dead by Daylight was an alluring and unique opportunity for us.”

It’s clear Dave has great taste, but what about Trevor? Details are scant, with Behaviour only noting he has “an innate ability to seek out allies and work as part of a team” and has “unmatched skills as a vampire hunter.” Regardless, it’s nice to see Dead by Daylight continuously receive fascinating crossovers with various IP, especially with something as popular as Castlevania. It’s too bad Dracula’s castle only shows up on Original Maps, however. I would have loved to see it loom over the Alien stage.

