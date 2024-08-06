Dead by Daylight Is Getting a Five Nights at Freddy’s Collaboration

Dead by Daylight has already introduced many of the most iconic horror characters ever to its roster of playable characters, and soon it will be collaborating with one of gaming’s most notorious spooky franchises, Five Nights at Freddy’s.

On Aug. 5, Behaviour Interactive announced via the Dead by Daylight X account that there is a collaboration with Five Nights at Freddy’s on the way, set to arrive sometime in the Summer of 2025. Details of what will be included in this crossover haven’t yet been revealed, but as you’d expect, fans are hoping for Freddy Fazbear.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is more popular than ever before thanks to the release of the Blumhouse movie that outperformed expectations. This Dead by Daylight collaboration answers the question of what gaming collaboration Scott Games was previously teasing for the franchise — sorry Fortnite fans.

While we don’t know for sure what this collaboration will look like, we’d expect that it will include a new killer, and there’s plenty to choose from. Any member of the FNAF cast would more than suit the Dead by Daylight universe, but Freddy Fazbear would be the obvious choice. We’ll have to wait and see what is announced in the coming months, but it is exciting times ahead for fans of the game.

The next collaboration coming to Dead by Daylight is with Castlevania which will arrive on Aug. 6. Other recent additions to the game include the Survivor Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, The Lich from Dungeons and Dragon, and Alan Wake from his titular game series. Given the focus on gaming characters, Five Nights at Freddy’s seems like a logical choice.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Expect more information about the Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration to arrive in the coming months and into the new year.

