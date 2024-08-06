Dead By Daylight Healing Perks and Builds

The horror game Dead by Daylight requires Survivors to work together if they hope to escape the grasp of the relentless Killers pursuing them. One of the key actions is healing, with a number of healing perks and builds that help Survivors stay alive in Dead by Daylight.

All Healing Perks in Dead by Daylight

With healing such a crucial part of Dead by Daylight, many of the games’ Survivor perks affect the healing mechanic, providing either bonuses to healing speed or better facilitating the circumstances in which healing can take place. Below are all the healing related perks in Dead by Daylight, including if they are Survivor-specific perks, and what each perk does for the healing process.

Perk Name Perk Source Perk Description Autodidact Adam Successful skill checks while healing grant tokens to boost healing progress. Better Than New Rebecca Healing another Survivor temporarily boosts their action speeds, including healing. Bite the Bullet Leon Failed skill checks while healing do not cause noise alerts. Blood Pact Cheryl Healing Obsession temporarily grants the player and Obsession Haste while they are within 16 meters of each other. Boon: Circle of Healing Mikaela Blesses a totem that boosts healing speeds for those within 24 meters of it. Boon: Exponential Jonah Blesses a totem that lets players recover faster while in the dying state within 24 meters of it. Players can emerge from the dying state on their own within the totem’s radius. Botany Knowledge Claudette Healing speed is boosted at the cost of medkit efficiency. Desperate Measures Felix Healing speeds are boosted for every injured, hooked, or dying Survivor. Empathic Connection Yoichi Rate of healing other Survivors boosted. Injured Survivors can see the player’s aura. For the People Zarina While healing a Survivor without a medkit, the player can swap one health state with them. Leader Dwight Survivors within 8 meters of the player have their action speeds, including healing, boosted. No One Left Behind General When exit gates are powered, healing speeds are boosted. Unhooked Survivors gain Haste. All Survivor auras are visible to each other. Object of Obsession Laurie Makes Obsession briefly visible to the Killer every 30 seconds. After every interval, action speeds, including healing, are temporarily boosted. Reactive Healing Ada When another Survivor takes damage within 32 meters of an injured player, the player gains significant progress towards healing themselves. Resilience General Increases action speeds, including healing, while injured. Self-Care Claudette Allows self-healing without a medkit at a reduced rate. Solidarity Jane Healing another Survivor without a medkit boosts self-healing speed. Spine Chill General Increases action speeds, including healing, while the Killer is looking directly at the player within 36 meters. Strength in Shadows Sable Allows self-healing in the basement without medkit at a reduced rate. Completed heals in the basement briefly reveals the Killer. This Is Not Happening General Significantly increases great skill check zones, including for healing, while injured. We’ll Make It General Temporarily boosts healing speed after rescuing a hooked Survivor. We’re Gonna Live Forever David Healing speed boosted after stunning Killer, rescuing hooked Survivor, or taking a Protection Hit. Healing other survivors with this perk active grants limited Endurance.

Dead by Daylight Healing Builds

There are two ways to go about creating a healing-centric build in Dead by Daylight, one that focuses primarily on healing oneself and one that focuses on healing the rest of the Survivor team. Regardless if the Survivor healer is looking to be self-centered or selfless, they should go into a game equipped with a medkit, preferably a ranger medkit or emergency medkit, which boost healing speed.

The best add-ons for medkits include gel dressings, which significantly add to the number of charges for a medkit, while the antihemorrhagic syringe allows players to heal someone they’re healing with a medkit. More common medkit add-ons to consider using include gel dressing and gauze rolls, which boost healing speed and add healing charges, respectively.

Self-Healer Build

A healer looking out primarily for themselves should go in with the perks Self-Care, Strength in Shadows, Reactive Healing, and Desperate Measures, along with the medkit and add-ons. Self-Care and Strength in Shadows allow the Survivor to heal themselves without a medkit in the event they lose or use up their medkit, with the latter perk allowing them to heal faster in a basement than they would anywhere with Self-Care. Reactive Healing lets the player heal faster at their fellow Survivors’ expense, while Desperate Measures lets them heal faster as the team endures more damage over the course of the match.

Team Healer Build

More altruistic healers should go into a match with the perks Better Than New, Empathic Connection, We’ll Make It, and We’re Gonna Live Forever, along with a medkit and add-ons. Empathic Connection lets any injured Survivor know where the player is and boosts their healing speeds, while Better Than New buffs any Survivor healed by the player with that perk equipped. We’ll Make It offers players a boost to heal recently unhooked Survivors, similar to We’re Gonna Live Forever, which also gives the player Endurance to keep Killers on their toes.

And those are the Dead by Daylight healing perks and builds.

Dead by Daylight is available now.

