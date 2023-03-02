Dead Island 2 Extended Gameplay Video Offers Gruesome Tour Through Hell-A

We’ve seen a good amount of content from Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios’ Dead Island 2 so far, but a new extended gameplay video is here for those who still need to see more. Though many may not feel as though we needed to see more from the zombie sequel, the footage does give something we haven’t seen much of: long, uncut sequences of gameplay. All the gruesome enemy types we’ve only seen glimpses of get spotlights here, including undead that are tanky, loud, and full of surprises. The real highlight, however, are the gore features, which allow players to sink axes into zombies right before hacking their limbs off.

As a Dead Island game, Dead Island 2 doesn’t take itself too seriously. The side character survivors on display in the 14-minute gameplay demonstration are… ridiculous, but they seem to pair well with the arcadey combat and cartoonish weapons. This is just a taste of some of the adventures players will come across when traveling through Hell-A, with the gameplay specifically showcasing some of what its take on Bel-Air has to offer. See how you’ll be able to melt, fry, and take apart zombies in the Dead Island 2 gameplay video below.

After a recent move that saw the zombie sequel’s release date moved ahead a few days, Dead Island 2 launches on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on April 21, 2023. There’s a little more than a month to go before launch, so stay tuned for any updates.