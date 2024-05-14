Bungie Destiny 2: Lightfall is light on content with a weak side story, but the game mechanics are as sound as ever and is the most this writer has cared to play it.
Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule

Each week you’ll have a chance to step into a raid or dungeon that’s on a set rotation in Destiny 2. Here’s Destiny 2’s raid and dungeon rotation.

Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Rotation

After so many years and seasons,guardians will find that there’s no shortage of raids and dungeons to tackle. But those endgame activities are on a set rotation, so if you’re hunting for a specific drop, it’s a good idea to know the schedule. Each raid and dungeon will be available for one week and will be replaced at 1:00 pm EST each Tuesday.

Worth noting is that everything listed below is subject to change once The Final Shape expansion drops. Which is why you won’t see anything listed after May! With that out of the way, let’s dive right in to the Destiny 2 raid and dungeon rotation schedule.

Destiny 2 Dungeon Rotation Schedule

DateDungeonLocation
May 14Shattered ThroneDreaming City
May 21ProphecyLegends
May 28Grasp of AvariceCosmodrome
Destiny 2 Raid Rotation Schedule

DateRaidLocation
May 14Vault of GlassLegends
May 21Vow of the DiscipleSavathun’s Throne World
May 28King’s FallLegends

With only three weeks left in the season, you won’t have much time to farm out any drops you might be missing. So, be sure to go in fully prepared with as many characters as possible if you’re still trying to perfect your build for The Final Shape’s raid, especially if you’re trying to make a run for world’s first. Contest mode is no joke, and The Witness promises to be the most challenging opponent next.

For more insights into The Final Shape, check out The Final Shape raid release time or the Brave Weapon release schedule here. These weapons tend to have fantastic roles, making they’re great for end game content like raids and dungeons.

Destiny 2 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC.

