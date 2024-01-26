Dev Patel Goes Full Action Hero in Monkey Man Trailer

A lot of movies have tried to emulate John Wick, but this one has a really good shot of pulling it off. Dev Patel goes full action hero in the trailer for Monkey Man.

Netflix bought the rights to Monkey Man in 2021 and was set to release the film on its platform, but in a surprise twist, Jordan Peele has joined the project in a producing role and will help it release in theaters on April 5th. That was a pretty big surprise, but then Patel and Co. one-upped themselves by releasing the trailer for the film, which looks fantastic. You can check it out below:

One small ember can burn down everything. #MonkeyManMovie only in theaters April 5. pic.twitter.com/hYO6MwcSev — Monkey Man (@monkeymanmovie) January 26, 2024

Patel broke onto the scene with 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, and despite making a pitstop to play Prince Zuko in the controversial live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender movie, he’s been on an upward trajectory ever since, appearing in notable projects like The Green Knight and Chappie. But Monkey Man will be something new for the actor, as not only is he taking on an action role, but he’s also making his directorial debut.

Moneky Man is inspired by the legend of Hanuman and will follow Patel’s character, Kid, as he sets out to get revenge on the people who took his mother from him. As the Monkey Man trailer shows, there will be a lot of underground fights, a gorilla mask, and even an appearance from South African icon Sharlto Copley, which is always a good sign.

The rest of the cast of Monkey Man includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

The status of Monkey Man‘s deal with Netflix is currently unclear, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that despite the streamer wanting global rights to the film, they may have already been sold in some territories.