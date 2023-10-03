Disney VFX Workers Vote to Unionize

VFX workers at Disney have voted to unionize, after Marvel’s VFX workers made the same decision last month. Some of those visual effects workers, which includes those creating the CGI for Disney/Marvel’s shows and movies have discussed the pressure they’re under.

As reported by The Guardian last year, VFX artist Dhruv Govil, who has since deleted the X account where he made the comments, tweeted that “Working on Marvel shows is what pushed me to leave the VFX industry.” Govil worked on movies including Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man: Homecoming. It doesn’t help that the CGI in question has come under fire for being sub-par, which is understandable if it’s being churned out in a rush.

Does this mean Disney and Marvel’s VFX artists now have a union? Essentially yes, since they’ve voted to join the existing International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. The vote was unanimous, 13-0. However, we still don’t know how Disney will react. The Writer’s Guild of America’s strike may be over but the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA is still in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Walt Disney Studios.

BREAKING: Walt Disney Pictures’ VFX Workers voted unanimously to unionize in a labor board election. The vote was 13-0 These workers become the 2nd dedicated VFX unit to unionize with us, with the other being the unanimous election of Marvel Studio’s VFX workers just last month. pic.twitter.com/GSQLul2KdM — IATSE // #IASolidarity (@IATSE) October 3, 2023

Commenting on the move, the IATSE posted on X, “Today’s unanimous victory shows that VFX workers everywhere have a clear path to winning a meaningful say about their working conditions and quality of life. We intend to bring every studio & vendor in line to lift the standard for ALL VFX workers.”

Hopefully this results in a positive outcome for Disney and Marvel’s VFX workers but it likely to be a while until the union has anything to take to Disney.