Hogwarts Legacy makes you a new pupil at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, learning to make the most of your magical powers. But as a school pupil, do you get older throughout the game? Do you age in Hogwarts Legacy?

You Don’t Age in Hogwarts Legacy Because the Game Only Takes Place Over the Course of One School Year

Your character isn’t going to get much older during Hogwarts Legacy. Yes, Harry Potter grew up as he went through school at Hogwarts, but this doesn’t happen here. The difference is that each Harry Potter book takes place during one school year. There are seven books, so he went through seven years at Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place over one school year, so your character doesn’t age. You also transfer to Hogwarts as a Year 5 pupil. So even if there were two more Hogwarts Legacy games, which haven’t been announced, they would only get two years older.

There are games where your character ages, but those are often ones where you can’t customize your character much. Fable had your character age, but you can’t edit your character’s face in that game.

But in Hogwarts Legacy you have plenty of character customization options, facial features included. Working out what your custom character would look like as they got older would be more difficult.

So if you want to know if you age in Hogwarts Legacy, the answer is no, you don’t.