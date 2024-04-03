Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14: Who Does Jonathan Groff Play?

Jonathan Groff is one of several guest stars onboard for Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 – so who does the celebrated actor and singer play?

Who Does Jonathan Groff Play in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14?

Jonathan Groff officially joined Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14’s cast in May 2023. The BBC announced his casting via a press release, which didn’t supply any details regarding the name of Groff’s character or his backstory. All the Beeb would say is that Groff has “a key role” in Doctor Who‘s next batch of episodes. The BBC press release also describes Groff as “jump[ing] aboard the TARDIS,” but this could just be a figure of speech and not a reference to an actual plot point.

Further information regarding Groff’s part has been thin on the ground since then, however, some details have come to light. Notably, promotional stills and trailers for Season 1/Series 14 showcase Groff in Regency-era attire. This suggests that his character is someone from that period, although he may be a time traveler or even an alien in disguise, instead.

Which Doctor Who Episode Does Jonathan Groff Star In?

Either way, Groff’s period outfit indicates that he’ll appear in Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14’s sixth episode, “Rogue.” This episode is already confirmed to take place in the Regency era thanks its working title, which was (wait for it) “Regency.” As such, Groff likely shares scenes with Indira Varma’s Duchess, as well as Doctor Who headliners Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday).

That’s every piece of official intel on Groff’s character currently available. But true to form, there’s plenty of fan speculation regarding his role. Notably, some Whovians are convinced that Mindhunter star will replace John Barrowman as fan-favorite rogue Jack Harkness. There’s no concrete evidence backing this up just yet, though. So, it seems we’ll have to wait until closer to Doctor Who Season/Series 14, Episode 6’s debut to find out exactly who Jonathan Groff is playing.

Doctor Who Season 1/Series 14 premieres on Disney+ on May 10, 2024.

