Video Games

Does Alan Wake 2 Run on Lower Spec PCs/Unsupported Graphics Cards?

By
0
Alan Wake 2's Saga Anderson

Alan Wake 2 is finally here, thirteen years after the original game. But if you’re on a PC you might be put off by the high minimum specs and wondering if Alan Wake 2 can run on lower spec PCs or unsupported graphics cards? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How Alan Wake 2 Runs on Older PC and Graphics Cards

The good news is that Alan Wake 2 will run respectably well on older machines, as long as you’re prepared to dial the resolution and graphics detail down.

How far down? That depends on your PC. I managed to get the game running on a 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card by manually putting every quality setting to low and then slowly upping them until I was happy with the way the game ran. One of the best tweaks is to lower is the render resolution to below 960 x 540. You can go lower, but there’s a balance between performance and potato mode.

As spotted by PCGamesN, YouTuber Daniel Owen dove into this subject and his video is well worth a watch if you want to play Alan Wake 2 on your aging PC.

However, you may run into problems. Wandering around indoor locations I was fine but on my PC I found that the forest went a little weird. Saga appeared to be wading through textures, as you can see below. It didn’t stop me playing the game but it was offputting.

Running Alan Wake 2 on lower spec machines or unsupported graphics cards can cause significant graphical issues, as seen here.

Was this Remedy’s fault? No. Unlike Starfield, Alan Wake 2 actually told me that I had insufficient video memory and there could be problems.

Speaking of Starfield, while that game juddered badly on a hard drive, Alan Wake 2 did run off my hard drive without any in-game jerkiness. Loading times were slow, though, which is why I eventually moved it to an SSD.

So, the answer to does Alan Wake 2 run on lower spec PCs or unsupported graphics cards is yes, but there’s a likelihood you will run into graphical glitches.

KEEP READING: How to Fix Alan Wake 2 Audio Issues for PC & Consoles

About the author

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
More Stories by Chris McMullen