How to Fix Alan Wake 2 Audio Issues for PC & Consoles

If you’re just hopping into Alan Wake 2, you’ll likely encounter some audio issues before getting deeper into the survivor horror title. Thankfully, depending on your platform, we have some methods you can try, so here’s a rundown of how to fix your Alan Wake 2 audio issues.

How to Fix Audio Issues in Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X

Minutes into Alan Wake 2, players have reported frequent audio issues on Xbox Series X. Fortunately, restarting the console once this happens appears to resolve the problem.

“Restarting helped – haven’t had it since,” said one player on GameFaqs forums for the title, another user confirming “restarting should fix it” and the issue “seems common on the Xbox Series X.”

On that same thread, a different player explained you could go into the console’s Audio settings and select “stereo uncompressed” to solve audio issues entirely after restarting the game. It’s unclear which way is the best, but I’d recommend you give both options a shot.

Related: Alan Wake 2 New Game+ Detailed, Coming After Launch

Can You Fix Alan Wake 2 Audio Issues on PC and PS5?

Audio cutting out and terrible lip-syncing isn’t just on the Xbox Series X version of Alan Wake 2. Recently, even PC and PS5 players are stumbling onto the problem.

Unfortunately, a straight answer on how to fix the issues on these platforms isn’t clear. However, according to one player on a Reddit thread discussing audio problems in cutscenes, they claimed installing the game on an HDD is a “no-go.”

“You will need to install the game on an SSD in order for it to run properly as well as fix the sound problem,” wrote the Redditor.

Aside from their comment, no one else has a clue as to what’s the best fix as of this article’s writing. Regardless, you should restart your PC or PS5 if nothing resolves the problem after tweaking in-game settings.

The audio bugs are relatively minor to the playing experience, but some players have weighed in that it’s ruining their playthrough and immersion.

“I’m a little afraid of continuing to play the game at this point because my experience will be hampered by these glitches,” stated one Reddit user.

Developer Remedy Entertainment has yet to address the audio issues plaguing all versions, so players will continue struggling with them until patched. No news has gone out about a day-one patch or an explanation for how post-launch dev support will get handled, so it’s uncertain when a patch will go out at this time.

If you’re looking or more, here’s how to close cases in Saga’s Mind Palace in Alan Wake 2.