How to Close Cases in Saga’s Mind Place in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2‘s Mind Place is a very meta addition to Saga’s character that allows players to investigate events throughout the game as cases with the goal of closing them. Here’s how they work, and how to close case in Alan Wake 2.

Why Should You Close Cases in Alan Wake 2?

As you progress through the trippy survival horror sequel, you’ll always have a main case opened that tracks primary events happening across the narrative as Saga. Naturally, you’ll close the investigation by simply playing Alan Wake 2.

At times, you’ll stumble across information about different subjects, like symbols related to the ritualistic killings in Bright Falls or odd lunch boxes, to unlock newer cases. Moreover, closing cases could even lead to fresh investigations being unlocked, or can trigger dialogue prompts with characters in the game world.

If you enjoy the fantasy of being a detective and want to get the most out of Alan Wake 2 outside the main narrative, engaging with cases and solving them is a must.

All Types of Cases in Alan Wake 2

Beyond the primary investigation, Saga can open a Background or Points of Interest case after receiving specific clues from the game world or by closing a previous case. For the most part, Background and Points of Interest cases won’t ever get completed right away, and instead unfold over time.

They usually need tons of information collected from progressing the story and exploring before you can close them. As a reward, you learn more about the inner workings of the cult you’re chasing down, or can take note of your progress on collectibles. Everything here isn’t necessary to finish the game, so it’s up to you whether to close these cases.

Profiling Can Give You Info for Cases in Alan Wake 2

One of Saga’s main quirks aligns with her background as an FBI profiler. Inside the Mind Place, you can use “Profiling” to jump into a character’s mind, so to speak, and learn what they’re keeping a secret to benefit your investigations.

The feature will be useful in the main story to help solve your cases and move forward in the narrative. The entire system is relatively easy to work with, so take your time learning the ropes, and before long, you’ll know how to close cases in Alan Wake 2 in no time.

For more on the game, check out all of the Trophies and Achievements, as well as a guide to the various weapons you'll find in Alan Wake 2 and how their upgrades work.