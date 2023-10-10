Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) Have a Discovery Tour?

One of the coolest things about the last few Assassin’s Creed games has been the Discovery Tours. These let you wander around, without fear of being stabbed in the head, just learning about history and culture. That raises the question, does Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) have an education-oriented Discovery Tour? Here’s the answer.

Does AC Mirage Have a Discovery Tour?

AC Mirage does not, currently, have a Discovery Tour. It does have a Codex that teaches you about buildings, culture and so on, but you have to unlock a lot of that. So, for example, when you head to the Great Mosque in Baghdad, you’ll unlock some of that information.

Open up the Codex and you’ll be able to browse facts about the building and other aspects of its use as a place of worship. However, that’s still not the same as a Discovery Tour. If you’re a teacher, you can’t just give the game to your students because they a) might go around just murdering people and b) they’ll have to work to unlock the educational material.

However, it’s possible that there’s a Discovery Tour arriving later, as as a free download. Ubisoft has leant into the educational(ish) value of these games and has even put out some of the Discovery Tours as standalone software.

So the answer to does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have a Discovery Tour is no, but one could arrive later.

