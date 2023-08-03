Does Baldur’s Gate 3 Have Cross-Platform Saves?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a long time in coming. It’s been a massive 23 years since the last full entry in the series arrived. But it’s finally here, landing on PC, PlayStation 5, and, eventually Mac and Xbox. But what if you want to hop between those platforms? Maybe you’ve bought the PC version and, realising your machine is a little underpowered, want to play it on PlayStation 5. You’ll want to know — does Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) have cross-platform Saves? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Baldur’s Gate 3’s Saves (BG3)

Your Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access saves won’t carry over and the developer is asking you to delete them. But the good news is the full version of the game supports cross-platform cross-saves. So if your PC refuses to run this fantasy RPG, you can take your save over to the PS5. You can also transfer saves between Mac and PC. Essentially, no matter what platform you buy the game on, you’ll be able to transfer your saves to other platforms.

So what’s the catch? There is one requirement, and that’s that you sign up for a Larian Studios account, which you can do here. You can then log into this on whatever platform and carry your save across. It’s free to register an account so it’s not much of a bind.

