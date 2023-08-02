Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Asks Players to Delete Early Access Save Files Ahead of Launch

Baldur’s Gate 3 is less than 24 hours from release, but developer Larian Studios says there are a few tips Early Access players on PC should look into before jumping into the launch build. The company issued a warning to fans on Steam and social media, asking them to delete all traces of their save files and mods before uninstalling the Early Acces version of the game. It might sound tedious, but Larian says that going to these lengths “will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads.” In other words, those who make sure to wipe Baldur’s Gate 3 from their devices are less likely to encounter hiccups and can, instead focus on the one thing that matters: playing the game.

We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files. This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting! We’ll have a full guide for launch tomorrow. — Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 (@baldursgate3) August 1, 2023

Larian’s message on Steam offers step-by-step instructions for those who are able to delete their progress ahead of tomorrow’s launch. It’s a guide that ensures players experience the most stable version of Baldur’s Gate 3 as possible, so if you’re an Early Access player, be sure to check it out soon.

“If you have any problems launching BG3 when we switch to the final version of the game on August 3rd, we’ll have an FAQ accessible from the launcher that will detail some of what we believe may be the most likely problems, with solutions,” Larian adds. “Outside of the above, our support teams will be happy to assist you with any problems, but we sincerely hope you have fun with the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3!”

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched into Early Access in late 2020, so it goes without saying that players have accumulated countless hours playing the pre-launch version. It’ll be sad to say goodbye to those save files seeing as they won’t carry over to the launch build, but at least Larian is getting out ahead of potential issues now. Stay tuned for more on Baldur’s Gate 3 as we finally head into its release on PC tomorrow. A PlayStation 5 version will follow on September 6, 2023, with an Xbox version also set to release at an unspecified point in the future.