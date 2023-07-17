Does Exoprimal Have Character Customization?

Exoprimal has you fighting dinosaurs at the behest of a rogue AI. The good news is that your fragile, fleshy form is protected by an Exosuit, a mech-style suit of armor. But if that’s you on the outside, can you control what your character looks like on the inside? If you’re wondering whether Exoprimal does or does not have character customization, here’s the complete answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Exoprimal Character Customization

Exoprimal lets you customize the appearance of your character. When you start your first game you’ll be asked to create a character. It’s not as extensive as in some other games; for example, you can’t alter body shape, nor can you mold your character’s face, feature by feature. In other words, you can forget about making your own bizarre Street Fighter 6 character.

But you can change the following character features:

Face (selecting from one of several presets)

Hair and hair color

Facial Hair and facial hair color

Makeup

Scars

Face paint

Pilot suit color

A lot of the time your character will be in an Exosuit, but during cutscenes you’ll see them as your custom character.

Can You Change Your Character’s Physical Appearance Later?

If you want to re-edit your appearance, changing it completely, you can. If you go to the main menu and tab across to Hangar, you’ll see all your Exosuits, as you might expect. But beneath that you’ll see outfits.

Go into that and you’ll be able to change your physical appearance. Exoprimal classifies your physical appearance as a suit, which is kind of creepy. But that’s how you change your character appearance after starting the game.

Can You Edit Your Character’s Abilities?

You can’t edit your character’s abilities, but since you’re wearing an Exosuit, their physical strength, agility, and so on don’t actually figure into the game. Instead, you level up your Exosuits.

The more matches you win, the more you level up your Exosuits. However, each suit is leveled up individually, meaning it’s a good idea to focus on one that matches your play style.

That’s everything you need to know about character customization in Exoprimal.