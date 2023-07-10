Capcom’s co-op action game Exoprimal sees you teaming up to take on dinosaurs and more. But are there any limits on just whom you can team up with? What if you’ve got a PlayStation 4 and your friend has got an Xbox Series X | S? You’ll be wondering — does Exoprimal have crossplay? Here’s what you need to know.

How Exoprimal Crossplay Works

Exoprimal does not, unfortunately, support platform-independent crossplay. So, in the above scenario, you wouldn’t be able to play with your PlayStation 4-owning pal. Nor would they be able to play with someone with Exoprimal on the PC.

Capcom has confirmed there are three groups, and you can only play within the same group:

Group 1: Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Windows

Group 2: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Group 3: Steam

So if you have a Steam copy of Exoprimal, you can only play with other people who have the game on Steam. If you’ve purchased it from the Windows / Microsoft Store (or downloaded it via Game Pass), you can play against Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S players. And if you’ve got it on PlayStation, you can only play with other PlayStation owners.

Capcom is “investigating ways to allow you to play together with your friends on other platforms,” but it’s not a great look for a game that’s online only. So the answer to whether Exoprimal has crossplay is only barely, as it’s limited to players in the same families of platforms.

