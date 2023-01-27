Frey isn’t the most amenable person in Forspoken — and for good reason. Found abandoned as a child in New York, she’s used to being on her own. But when she’s transported to the magical land of Athia, does she find more than friendship? Does Forspoken have romance options for Frey?

Frey Starts to Mellow a Little, but There’s No Romance in Forspoken

The answer, romance fans, is no. There is no romance at all in the game. Yes, you may well be shipping Frey with Auden, whom she initially dismisses as a peasant girl, but it’s not going to happen. She becomes a better person as the game progresses, but romance just isn’t in the cards.

Could the game have featured romance? Forspoken doesn’t really seem set up for it. For a start, you certainly don’t have your own squad to flirt with. Then there’s the more pressing matter that the world is being engulfed by a nightmarish mist that has mutated or killed 99% of the world’s life.

Frey’s the only one who can get to the bottom of it, even if all she initially wants is to go home. So she’s got the same level of responsibility that Horizon Forbidden West’s Aloy does, which is more pressing than pretty much anything else.

So, no, Forspoken doesn’t have romance. For more questions answered about Forspoken, you can check out how to make Cuff talk less often if the random dialogue exchanges are driving you a little batty; sometimes, silence is golden.