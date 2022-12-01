Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in and around Hogwarts in the 1800s. It’s being developed by Avalanche Studios, the company behind Disney Infinity, and features broomstick riding, quests with choices to make, and the ability to choose your Hogwarts house — everything a Harry Potter fan could want. But there’s one question on everyone’s minds: Does Hogwarts Legacy have multiplayer?

Hogwarts Legacy Does Not Have Multiplayer, but There Is a Silver Lining

According to the FAQ on the official Hogwarts Legacy website, the game is a single-player experience without any multiplayer or co-op elements.

It’s also unlikely multiplayer can be added in an update to the game, since it often presents complex technical challenges that have to be accounted for from the very start. The game’s focus on character choices and an in-depth story could also clash with a cooperative experience, though it’s by no means impossible to reconcile. None of this rules out multiplayer for a possible sequel, however.

With the release of Hogwarts Legacy comes WB Games’ Portkey Games label, which aims to bring new mobile and console games about the Wizarding World to fans. No other games from this label have been announced, but it shows a commitment to releasing more games in the Harry Potter universe, leaving the possibility of future Hogwarts co-op games open.

Despite the lack of multiplayer, Hogwarts Legacy looks set to capture the spirit of Harry Potter’s world. It features a new story where you must put down a goblin rebellion, there is the chance to tame and ride magical beasts, and there is the ability to customize your very own Hogwarts student in both appearance and magical ability.