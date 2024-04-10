Does House Flipper 2 Have Pets?

One of the most beloved DLC packs for the original House Flipper has to be the Pets DLC pack. Do these fuzzy friends return in House Flipper 2, or do we need to wait before we can welcome a ferocious feline into our fixer-upper?

Recommended Videos

Can You Have Pets in House Flipper 2?

Image by Frozen District

If you’re hoping to make a house a home with the introduction of a pet in House Flipper 2, you may need to wait a while before that can happen. There are currently no pets available in the game, but that could change in the future. According to the House Flipper 2 roadmap, there are plans for DLC coming down the line, which could include the Pets DLC.

A House Flipper Franchise ROADMAP is here! 🗓️

Let us know what you guys think! 👀



Without your suggestions, requests, and feedback we wouldn't be able to come up with this plan. 💝 pic.twitter.com/RqmD3yOsKT — House Flipper (@houseflippersim) February 12, 2024 Tweet by @houseflippersim on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Under the “To Be Announced” portion of the Roadmap, it appears that an expansion will be making its way to House Flipper 2 sometime this year — while the details are fuzzy, we can only hope that means that it will include our fuzzy friends making their triumphant return. They’ve been following the Roadmap quite well so far, with all of the major updates hitting their expected point, minus the console releases being pushed back a little while.

Related: Is House Flipper 2 on Nintendo Switch?

You may have noticed another interesting detail in the Roadmap — adding a Multiplayer Mode so players can join up with their friends and start flipping houses together. Imagine getting the opportunity to run a small business and include a few fluffy friends in the process. It sounds like a game that I would never want to leave.

No matter if you want to find out how House Flipper 2 runs on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 or if you’re just eager to start slinging some houses together, we’ve got you covered on all things related to this cozy simulator.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more