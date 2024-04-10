Is House Flipper 2 on Nintendo Switch?

Being able to play House Flipper 2 on the go sounds like a dream come true. Can you jump into this expanded sequel on your Nintendo Switch, or will you need to upgrade to something more powerful like the Steam Deck?

Is House Flipper 2 Releasing on Nintendo Switch?

For fans hoping to play away from their home console or PC, you may be disappointed to hear that House Flipper 2 is not available on Nintendo Switch. While the portable hybrid console is home to plenty of other great games, including the first House Flipper, it appears the sequel may be skipping out until more powerful hardware is available.

The Switch unfortunately struggled to run the first game, and with the expanded scope and upgraded graphical fidelity, there is just no way to get a pleasant and playable experience on the hybrid console. If you happen to have a portable PC like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, however, you’ll be glad to know that it is Steam Deck Verified.

If you’re worried about how well the game is going to run on another console, no need to fret. House Flipper 2 runs at a steady 60FPS on the current generation of consoles. Yes, much like the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were left behind for this sequel, as well. At least we aren’t the only ones who aren’t able to dive into this sequel, right?

No matter if you’re looking for a new game to chill out and relax with, or you want to play something new with your friends in the future, look no further than House Flipper 2 — as long as you have a console or PC that can run the game.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

