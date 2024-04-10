Category:
Guides
Video Games

Is House Flipper 2 on Nintendo Switch?

Can you flip houses on the go?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 12:31 pm
The interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

Being able to play House Flipper 2 on the go sounds like a dream come true. Can you jump into this expanded sequel on your Nintendo Switch, or will you need to upgrade to something more powerful like the Steam Deck?

Recommended Videos

Is House Flipper 2 Releasing on Nintendo Switch?

A beach house in House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

For fans hoping to play away from their home console or PC, you may be disappointed to hear that House Flipper 2 is not available on Nintendo Switch. While the portable hybrid console is home to plenty of other great games, including the first House Flipper, it appears the sequel may be skipping out until more powerful hardware is available.

Related: How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2

The Switch unfortunately struggled to run the first game, and with the expanded scope and upgraded graphical fidelity, there is just no way to get a pleasant and playable experience on the hybrid console. If you happen to have a portable PC like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, however, you’ll be glad to know that it is Steam Deck Verified.

If you’re worried about how well the game is going to run on another console, no need to fret. House Flipper 2 runs at a steady 60FPS on the current generation of consoles. Yes, much like the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were left behind for this sequel, as well. At least we aren’t the only ones who aren’t able to dive into this sequel, right?

No matter if you’re looking for a new game to chill out and relax with, or you want to play something new with your friends in the future, look no further than House Flipper 2 — as long as you have a console or PC that can run the game.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
House Flipper 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Grow Nightfall in Botany Manor
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Grow Nightfall in Botany Manor
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to Grow the Oscilette in Botany Manor
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Grow the Oscilette in Botany Manor
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches
pokemon scarlet violet shiny sandwich
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Grow Nightfall in Botany Manor
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Grow Nightfall in Botany Manor
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to Grow the Oscilette in Botany Manor
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Grow the Oscilette in Botany Manor
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches
pokemon scarlet violet shiny sandwich
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 10, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.