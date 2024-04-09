How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2

While House Flipper 2 doesn’t seem like the type of game that would offer perks, you may be surprised to learn that they’re readily available. Let’s see what we need to do to start unlocking Perks in House Flipper 2 and what you can do with them.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Perks in House Flipper 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Perks menu at any time using the Tablet in House Flipper 2. If you’re playing with keyboard and mouse, this is done by pressing the Tab key. On a controller, the tablet can be brought up by pressing the Menu button on Xbox, or the Touchpad on PlayStation. You can also hover over the icons to see how much progress you’ve made toward unlocking a new perk.

Related: Does House Flipper 2 Have Multiplayer? – Answered

If you’re hoping to unlock Perks that will make you a better Flipper in House Flipper 2, you’ll need to keep doing what you do best — putting in hard work. As you continue doing your work, you’ll earn Perk Points. For example, in the screenshot above, I had just finished picking up a house full of Trash. Doing this unlocked a perk that made the Garbage Bags bigger. While this doesn’t seem like much, it makes the act of cleaning up after a former owner much easier with a lot less running around.

Houses require a lot of work in House Flipper 2, so you’ll find that you’re able to upgrade your character and your equipment rather rapidly. Just keep on pushing through as you normally would, and you’ll find that you’ve unlocked plenty of Perks in no time that makes the game more of a joy than ever before.

No matter if you’re planning on playing House Flipper 2 on consoles or you’ve been diving into the PC version for some time, this relaxing simulator is a must-have.

House Flipper 2 is available now on PC and will be released on April 10, 2024, for PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more